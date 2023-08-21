BudapestQuest: Day 4 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 22 Loop Jamaica

Below is the third day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s 100m hurdles heat – 11:40 amAckera Nugent (heat 1)Danielle Williams (heat 3)Megan Tapper (heat 5)

Men’s 800m heats – 12:20 pmNavasky Anderson (heat 2)

Women’s 400m hurdles semi-finals – 1:25 pmRushell Clayton (heat 1)Andrenette Knight (heat 2)Janieve Russell (heat 3)

Men’s 400m semi-finals – 2:00 pmAntonio Watson (heat 1)Zandrion Barnes (heat 2)Sean Bailey (heat 3)