BudapestQuest: Day 4 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 22 Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
#BudapestQuest: Day 4 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 22

Budapest Quest
Jamaica’s Janieve Russell (right) competes in a heat of the women’s 400m hurdles on day three of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Monday, August 21, 2023. Russell and her compatriots Andrenette Knight and Rushell Clayton will compete in the semi-finals today. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Below is the third day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

The schedule is in Jamaica time.

Women’s 100m hurdles heat – 11:40 amAckera Nugent (heat 1)Danielle Williams (heat 3)Megan Tapper (heat 5)

Men’s 800m heats – 12:20 pmNavasky Anderson (heat 2)

Women’s 400m hurdles semi-finals – 1:25 pmRushell Clayton (heat 1)Andrenette Knight (heat 2)Janieve Russell (heat 3)

Men’s 400m semi-finals – 2:00 pmAntonio Watson (heat 1)Zandrion Barnes (heat 2)Sean Bailey (heat 3)

#BudapestQuest: Day 4 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 22

#BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Sportsmanship at its best!

Bartlett calls on entrepreneurs to craft authentic Jamaican products

