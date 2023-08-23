BudapestQuest: Day 5 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 23 Loop Jamaica

Below is the fifth day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Women’s 800m heats – 3:05 amAdelle Tracey (heat 4)Natoya Goule-Toppin (heat 7)
Men’s long jump qualification – 4:15 amWayne Pinnock (Group A)Carey McLeod (Group B)Tajay Gayle (Group B)
Women’s 200m heats – 4:11 amAshanti Moore (heat 2)Shericka Jackson (heat 3)Natalliah Whyte (heat 4)Kevona Davis (heat 5)
Men’s 200m heats – 5:15 amAndrew Hudson (heat 2)Rasheed Dwyer (heat 5)
Women’s hammer throw – 12:00 pmNayoka Clunis (Group B)
Women’s triple jump qualification – 12:10 pmShanieka Ricketts (Group A)Ackelia Smith (Group B)Kimberly Williams (Group B)
Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals – 1:45 pmMegan Tapper (heat 1)Ackera Nugent (heat 2)Danielle Williams (heat 3)
Women’s 400m final – 2:35 pmCandice McLeod
Men’s 400m hurdles final – 2:50 pmRoshawn Clarke