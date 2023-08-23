#BudapestQuest: Day 5 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 23 Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: Day 5 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 23
#BudapestQuest: Day 5 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 23

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson will begin the defence of her 200m title on Wednesday when she competes in the preliminary round on day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Below is the fifth day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Women’s 800m heats – 3:05 amAdelle Tracey (heat 4)Natoya Goule-Toppin (heat 7)

Men’s long jump qualification – 4:15 amWayne Pinnock (Group A)Carey McLeod (Group B)Tajay Gayle (Group B)

Women’s 200m heats – 4:11 amAshanti Moore (heat 2)Shericka Jackson (heat 3)Natalliah Whyte (heat 4)Kevona Davis (heat 5)

Men’s 200m heats – 5:15 amAndrew Hudson (heat 2)Rasheed Dwyer (heat 5)

Women’s hammer throw – 12:00 pmNayoka Clunis (Group B)

Women’s triple jump qualification – 12:10 pmShanieka Ricketts (Group A)Ackelia Smith (Group B)Kimberly Williams (Group B)

Women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals – 1:45 pmMegan Tapper (heat 1)Ackera Nugent (heat 2)Danielle Williams (heat 3)

Women’s 400m final – 2:35 pmCandice McLeod

Men’s 400m hurdles final – 2:50 pmRoshawn Clarke

