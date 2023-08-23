BudapestQuest: Day 6 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 24 Loop Jamaica

Below is the sixth day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Men’s long jump final – 12:30 pmTajay GayleCarey McLeodWayne Pinnock
Women’s 200m semi-finals – 12:45 pmNatalliah Whye (heat 1)Kevona Davis (heat 2)Shericka Jackson (heat 3)
Men’s 200m semi-finals – 1:20 pmAndrew Hudson (heat 1)Rasheed Dwyer (heat 3)
Women’s 100m hurdles final – 2:22 pmDanielle WilliamsAckera Nugent
Men’s 400m final – 2:35 pmAntonio WatsonSean Bailey
Women’s 400m hurdles final – 2:50 pmJanieve RussellAndrenette KnightRushell Clayton