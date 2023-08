Below is the ninth and final day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The schedule is in Jamaica time

Women’s high jump final – 1:00 pmLamara Distin

Women’s 800m final – 1:40Adelle Tracey

Men’s 4x400m relay final – 2:37 pmJamaica

Women’s 4x400m relay final – 2:50 pmJamaica