BudapestQuest: Favourite World Champs Moment – Helsinki was special Loop Jamaica

Man charged with rape after 14-y-o girl is held up at knife point
One image, one face, one American moment: The Donald Trump mug shot
15 schools to be equipped with surveillance cameras this school year
#BudapestQuest: Favourite World Champs Moment – Helsinki was special
#BudapestQuest: Wayne Pinnock labels silver medal a ‘dream come true’
Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run
#BudapestQuest: Day 7 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 25
#BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s gold rush at World Athletics Championships
#BudapestQuest: This gold took a lot of hard work, says Williams
Regional candidates performed better in CSEC, CAPE this year, but…
Friday Aug 25
7 hrs ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
With three days remaining at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Loop News delivers yet another installment of its video series, titled ‘Favorite World Championships Moment.’
Watch the video, produced and edited by Marlon Reid.
Check out our 2023 World Championships coverage, Budapest Quest, here.
Jamaica News
World News
Budapest Quest
#BudapestQuest: Pinnock wins long jump silver, Gayle claims bronze
Two more medals for Jamaica at World Champs
#BudapestQuest: Something big is coming, says Ackera Nugent
BUDAPEST, Hungary: Ackera Nugent, the emerging sprint hurdler from Jamaica, is anticipating a significant performance as she prepares to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles final on the sixth day
#BudapestQuest: Danielle Williams mines gold in 100mH at World Champs
Danielle Williams won the 100m hurdles gold in a massive upset at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.
Her win was reminiscent of her stunning victory at the 2015
#BudapestQuest: Watson wins Ja’s 1st 400m gold in 40 years at Worlds
Antonio Watson on Thursday underlined his status as one of the top 400m runners in the world after he sped to victory in the one-lap event at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships
Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run
#BudapestQuest: “It was the best run of my life,” said Clayton. “When I won the bronze medal in Doha, that was an easier run, I can tell you.”
#BudapestQuest: Pinnock aims to recreate qualifying triumph in final
BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock is determined to replicate his standout performance from the qualifying round of the men’s triple jump as he heads into the final on day six of the World Ath