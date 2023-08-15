#BudapestQuest: Favourite World Champs Moment – Share your pick Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: Favourite World Champs Moment – Share your pick Loop Jamaica
Since its inaugural event in 1983, the World Athletics Championships have given rise to several noteworthy instances that are etched in the memories of sports enthusiasts, and in certain instances, commemorated by them.

Loop News has conducted inquiries among sports enthusiasts regarding their favoured moments from the World Championships.

Today, we are introducing the inaugural installment of a video series. Hence, please take a moment to relax and relish these occurrences as sports aficionados talk about their preferred highlights.

The 40th anniversary of this global spectacle is scheduled to transpire in Budapest, Hungary, spanning from August 19-27.

Check out our 2023 World Championships coverage, Budapest Quest, here.

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid.

