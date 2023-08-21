BudapestQuest: HEARTBREAK! Jaydon Hibbert forced out of triple jump Loop Jamaica

It was major disappointment for Jaydon Hibbert and track and field fans after the 18-year-old Jamaican, the sensation in the triple jump all year, was on Monday forced to withdraw from the final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, due to injury.

The overwhelming favourite into the final, Hibbert aborted his first attempt while grabbing the back of his right leg.

He did not appear to be too bothered as he walked away from the pit, but he opted to skip his second jump while receiving medical treatment. However, he was ultimately forced to withdraw from the event.

The Kingston College standout entered the final with the longest jump of 17.70m in the preliminaries and holds the world lead of 17.87m.

Hibbert was bidding to be the first Jamaican man to win a medal in the triple jump at the global level.