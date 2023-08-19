BudapestQuest: Hibbert ignites unprecedented excitement at Worlds Loop Jamaica

As the World Athletics Championships commenced today in Budapest, Hungary, the anticipation surrounding 18-year-old Jamaican triple jumper Jaydon Hibbert has reached a fever pitch, marking an unprecedented interest in the event for Jamaicans.

Jamaica’s reputation as a sprinting powerhouse, producing iconic figures like Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah, is now poised for a diversification of success. Hibbert’s presence in the men’s triple jump not only raises hopes for the country’s first-ever medal in the discipline, but the prospect of a gold medal adds to the excitement.

Nearly three decades ago, James Beckford’s sixth-place finish with a 17.13m leap still stands as the sole instance of a Jamaican reaching the triple jump final in the 40-year history of the World Championship.

Hibbert, currently a student at the University of Arkansas after making his mark at Kingston College, has emerged as a global leader in the triple jump with his 17.87m performance on May 13. This accomplishment also secured him the World Under-20 record. Notably, his use of a truncated run-up strategy underscores his potential for further improvement.

Jonathan Edwards’ world record of 18.29m is in his grasp but that would be secondary as the talented youngster has gold as his priority.

Hibbert shattered the 38-year-old NCAA outdoor record as a freshman and also won the indoor title with 17.54m and was named the SEC Indoor Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.

What is even more remarkable is that Hibbert is a relative newcomer to the triple jump where he took the event seriously just three years ago and as a 16-year-old, he won silver at the 2021 World Under-20 Championship in Kenya with 16.05m.

He would follow that up with gold the following year at the 2022 edition in Colombia as a 17-year-old with a massive 17.27m which is the Championship record and Jamaica’s national Under-18 record.

Hibbert who is one of the youngest jumpers to surpass the 17m mark is still behind the Jamaican national record of 17.92 set by Beckford in 1995.

Young Hibbert has won seven of his eight outdoor competitions, only losing on his first attempt amongst the professionals at the Monaco Diamond League on July 21. His mark of 17.66m lead most of the event until he was overtaken by Hugues Zango (Burkino Faso) who won with 17.70m, which is the second-best jump this year.

Despite his tender age, Hibbert will start as one of the favourites to medal but it won’t be easy as he will have to contend with some seasoned campaigners in Zango, Andy Diaz Hernandez (Italy), Lazaro Martinez, Christian Napoles (Cuba), Praveen Chithravel (India) plus former champion Christian Taylor and veteran Will Glaye of the USA.

Hibbert is now in action in the qualification round.