BudapestQuest: Hibbert safely through to triple jump final at Worlds Loop Jamaica

Teenager Jaydon Hibbert successfully progressed to the men’s triple jump final on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

The world leader and world U20 record-holderopened his qualifying series with a 16.99m effort before booking his spot in the final with a massive 17.70m in the second round.

This measurement ranks as the fourth longest leap worldwide for the current year, marking the second best of his career. It falls short only of his exceptional world-leading and world junior record of 17.87m achieved at the SEC Outdoor Championships in May.

The 17.70m leads all qualifiers into the final on Monday.

Zhu Yaming of China, a podium finisher in both Tokyo and Oregon, boasts the second-best effort at 17.14m.

Hibbert is poised to enter the final as a prominent contender for the gold medal, a status amplified by the withdrawal of Olympic champion Pedro Pablo Pichardo on the brink of the championships.