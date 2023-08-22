#BudapestQuest: High temperatures force organisers to make changes Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: High temperatures force organisers to make changes Loop Jamaica
Budapest Quest
Photographers shoot the women’s 100-metre final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader).

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The start of the women’s 5,000-metres heats will be moved from the morning session Wednesday into the evening because of the excessive heat at the track and field world championships.

With the forecast expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit), World Athletics decided to reschedule for about eight hours later in the day. The switch announced Tuesday also means the heats for the men’s and women’s 200 metres will be moved up about 30 minutes. Americans Noah Lyles and Sha’Carri Richardson will go for their second gold after each won in the 100 metres.

The weather isn’t expected to cool off for the rest of the championships. The forecast for Saturday is 36 degrees Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit).

World Athletics uses its own measuring system and determined the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature shows “increases the risk of exertional heat stroke.” WBGT is an international standard for measuring the heat, humidity and thermal stress conditions.

To keep fans cool, organisers handed out free water both inside and outside the stadium. They also distributed hand fans.

For the morning sessions, spectators with tickets in the sunnier sections will be allowed to move to empty seats in the shade.

“It is quite hot,” 400-metre runner Kirani James of Grenada said after competing in a first-round heat during the morning session Sunday. “We cannot change the weather. We have to adjust as much as we can to perform well.”

