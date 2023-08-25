#BudapestQuest: Hudson finishes 8th as USA’s Noah Lyles wins 200m Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
#BudapestQuest: Hudson finishes 8th as USA’s Noah Lyles wins 200m Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

#BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Champ on a high!

Another Beryllium robbery, this time in Mandeville

#BudapestQuest: I’m so close to the world record, says Jackson

Danielle Rowe’s murder suspect positively identified on parade – cops

Church group asks if parliamentarians under probe cooperating with IC

#BudapestQuest: Hudson finishes 8th as USA’s Noah Lyles wins 200m

Account holders urged to take notice of unclaimed balance advisories

Newly launched ‘Kitchen Kulcha’ series is ‘worthy’ of its name

#BudapestQuest: Jackson wins 200m gold in jaw-dropping run

Caribbean Assurance Brokers bags air transport service

Friday Aug 25

25?C
Budapest Quest
Loop Sports

6 hrs ago

Andrew Hudson at World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary (Photo: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s national champion Andrew Hudson finished eighth in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships on Friday. There were nine runners in the race.

The race was won in a brilliant 19.52s by the defending champion, the American Noah Lyles. Erriyon Knighton, also of the United States, was second in 19.75s with Botswana’s Letslie Tebogo claiming the bronze in 19.81s.

Lyles has added the 200m title to the 100m gold he won earlier and remains on course to contest for a third gold medal as he is expected to be included in his country’s 4x100m relay team that qualified for the final.

Hudson had finished fifth in his semi-final but was included in the final after he was injured in a pre-race crash involving two golf carts transporting athletes to the race venue.

Related Article

He admitted to having difficulty seeing after he got glass shards in his eyes.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Double by Raheem Sterling earns Chelsea 2-0 win over Luton in EPL

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Champ on a high!

Jamaica News

Another Beryllium robbery, this time in Mandeville

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Pinnock wins long jump silver, Gayle claims bronze

Two more medals for Jamaica at World Champs

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Watson wins Ja’s 1st 400m gold in 40 years at Worlds

Antonio Watson on Thursday underlined his status as one of the top 400m runners in the world after he sped to victory in the one-lap event at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships

See also

Budapest Quest

Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run

#BudapestQuest: “It was the best run of my life,” said Clayton. “When I won the bronze medal in Doha, that was an easier run, I can tell you.”

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Wayne Pinnock labels silver medal a ‘dream come true’

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaica’s Wayne Pinnock described the experience as “truly a dream come true” after securing the silver medal in the men’s long jump during the sixth day of the World Athletics Cham

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: This gold took a lot of hard work, says Williams

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Running wide of the fancied contenders in lane two, Danielle Williams produced a blast from the past performance in the women’s 100m hurdles final, stealing away to a 12.43 victory

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Danielle Williams mines gold in 100mH at World Champs

Danielle Williams won the 100m hurdles gold in a massive upset at the ongoing World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Thursday.
Her win was reminiscent of her stunning victory at the 2015

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols