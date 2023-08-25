BudapestQuest: Hudson finishes 8th as USA’s Noah Lyles wins 200m Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s national champion Andrew Hudson finished eighth in the 200m final at the World Athletics Championships on Friday. There were nine runners in the race.

The race was won in a brilliant 19.52s by the defending champion, the American Noah Lyles. Erriyon Knighton, also of the United States, was second in 19.75s with Botswana’s Letslie Tebogo claiming the bronze in 19.81s.

Lyles has added the 200m title to the 100m gold he won earlier and remains on course to contest for a third gold medal as he is expected to be included in his country’s 4x100m relay team that qualified for the final.

Hudson had finished fifth in his semi-final but was included in the final after he was injured in a pre-race crash involving two golf carts transporting athletes to the race venue.

He admitted to having difficulty seeing after he got glass shards in his eyes.