BudapestQuest: Hunt for medals at World Championships begins Saturday Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: The biggest sporting event of 2023, the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships begins on Saturday with around 2200 athletes from 202 nations competing in 49 events at the National Athletics Centre.

This year’s championship holds particular significance, serving as a preview for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris. Additionally, it offers a platform to identify athletes to watch over the next 11 months leading up to the track and field events at the Stade de France on August 2, 2024.

Amid this context, competitors are currently honing their focus on delivering strong performances in Budapest. Athletes breaking world records during the nine-day event will earn a noteworthy prize of US$100,000. Medal winners will be awarded commemorative medals featuring Hungary’s iconic Liberty Statue atop Gell?rt Hill on one side, while the reverse side depicts the National Athletics Centre, a state-of-the-art venue that required a substantial investment of nearly $700 million for hosting the championships.

With a squad of 65 athletes, Jamaica’s delegation in Budapest has been touted by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association president Garth Gayle as the most formidable team ever fielded for a World Championships.

Jamaica is aiming to build upon its performance from the previous year’s World Championships in Eugene, where the team secured 10 medals: two gold, seven silver, and one bronze. This tally fell three short of their record-breaking achievement in Berlin 2009, where they secured 13 medals, including 7 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze. Their closest pursuit of this record occurred in Doha in 2019, where they claimed 12 medals, comprising 3 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

Jamaica will be hoping to win a medal on the opening day as the final of the mixed 4x400m relay will take place.

The relay heats will run off at 4:05 am Jamaica time, with the final set for 2:49 pm.

Jamaica finished fifth at last year’s World Championships but won the silver in Doha in 2019. Keen to return to the podium, they will be utilising Rusheen McDonald.

The veteran quarter-miler only competed in the preliminary round at the Jamaican Championships. Since then, he has demonstrated his peak form, achieving his best performance since setting the Jamaican record of 43.93 seconds in the 2015 World Championships’ first round. On July 18 in Hungary, he achieved the third-fastest time ever run by a Jamaican when he raced to a season-best 44.03 to finish behind Bahamian Steven Gardiner who ran a world-leading 43.74.

McDonald’s time of 44.03 stands as the third-fastest globally this year. He also clocked times of 44.83 (July 14) and 44.80 (July 20).

The USA, which has the biggest pool of 400m talent to call on, will enter Budapest as a favourite, although they have faced similar expectations in the past two global championships and earned bronze both times.

The opening day also features the preliminary round and heats of the men’s 100m. The preliminary round is scheduled to commence at 5:35 am Jamaica time, followed by the heats later in the day at 12:43 am Jamaica time. The semi-finals and final are slated for Sunday, August 20. The semi-finals are set to commence at 9:35 am Jamaica time, with the final taking place at 12:10 pm Jamaica time.

Jamaica’s prospects in the men’s 100m event are led by Oblique Seville, who secured a fourth-place finish in Oregon last year. Alongside him is the emerging talent Rohan Watson, who started the year with a personal best of 10.41 but clinched the Jamaican title with an impressive 9.91 timing. Ryiem Ford, securing second place at the Jamaican Championships in 9.96, forms the third Jamaican entry. Meanwhile, Ackeem Blake, boasting a fourth position on the global list with 9.89, finds himself listed as a reserve after finishing fourth in the trials.

No one stands out as a clear favourite in the men’s 100m, though Fred Kerley perhaps ought to be considered the main contender. The 6ft 3in Texan is the reigning champion, having led a US medal sweep on home soil in Oregon last year ahead of Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell.

US sprinters have won the last three golds and Kerley will lead the challenge in Budapest, supported this time by Cravont Charleston, the 2019 world champion Christian Coleman and two-time world 200m champion Noah Lyles.

Reigning champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson will spearhead Jamaica’s campaign in Doha.

The women’s 100m race will also attract a lot of attention in Budapest, with the first round scheduled for the championships’ second day on Sunday, August 20, commencing at 5:10 am Jamaica time.

The semi-finals and final are set for Monday, August 21, with the semi-finals kicking off at 1:35 pm Jamaica time and the final following suit at 2:50 pm Jamaica time.

Fraser-Pryce, hailed as the most decorated sprinter in World Championships history, is vying for her sixth 100m individual title. However, her pursuit is complicated by a lingering knee injury that has limited her participation this year.

The veteran Jamaican sprinter is set to compete against compatriot Jackson, USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson, and Ivorian veteran Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who appears to be enjoying one of the most successful seasons in her extensive career.

“It’s a new situation for me to come back from injury and start my season so late,” the Jamaican sprint phenomenon confessed after contesting her first 100m race of the year, in Lucerne on July 20.

With triumphs in Switzerland (10.82) and Madrid (10.83) shortly thereafter, Fraser-Pryce arrives in Budapest with an unblemished 100m record in 2023. Her limited appearances after overcoming the knee issue included a 200m heat and final at the Jamaican Championships, where she secured second place behind Jackson, the reigning world champion in the event, with a time of 22.26.

Three women in the field have gone faster: Jackson, with her scorching 10.65 at the Jamaican Championships, Richardson with 10.71 in the heats at the US Championships, and the bang-in-form Ta Lou with 10.75 at the Bislett Games.

Fraser-Pryce – who will be concentrating on the 100m, having withdrawn from the 200m – will need to close the gap on her rivals if she is to win the title for a sixth time and equal Sergey Bubka’s record haul of individual golds in one event.

In Oregon 12 months ago, she won in a championship record 10.67 – one of her record seven sub-10.70 performances in 2022 – with Jackson second in 10.73. This time Jackson has the super-fast time going into the championships, plus two 10.78 performances, but her only 100m wins have been on home ground in Jamaica.

On the Diamond League circuit, the two-time world 400m bronze medallist has finished runner-up to Richardson in Doha and Silesia and third in Oslo and London.

Track and Field News, regarded as the ‘Bible’ of the sport since 1948, has predicted that Ta Lou will win the gold medal from Fraser-Pryce and Richardson.

Jackson, the world leader, is predicted to finish fourth. However, she is a strong favourite to retain her 200m title with Richardson and Olympic bronze medallist Gabby Thomas – the fastest woman in the world this year with her 21.60 at the U.S. Trials, having solid shots.

Interestingly, Jackson, the second fastest woman of all time, clocked her fastest time this season (21.71) on the same day that Thomas ran 21.60 while racing to her second consecutive and third overall Jamaican title in the 200m.

The women’s 200m is also one of the most anticipated races in Budapest.

An interesting entry is 2018 Youth Olympic silver medallist Julian Alfred from St Lucia who has shown good form in both sprints this season. She has been unstoppable in 2023.

Alfred became the first woman in NCAA history to break the seven-second barrier in the 60m and is the all-time second fastest indoor sprinter over both the 60m and 200m with her times of 6.94 and 22.01, respectively. The five-time NCAA champion has won all but one of her 200m races outdoors, including racing to a spectacular 21.73 (2.5m/s) to win the NCAA Championships. She also clocked a national record 21.91 at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, putting her in third place on the global standings this season.

Missing from both individual sprints is Jamaica’s five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah who only travels as part of Jamaica’s sprint relay team. She failed to make the top three in the 100m at the Jamaican Championships and did not turn up for the 200m.

The first round of the women’s 200m is scheduled for day five (Wednesday, August 23). The first heat is scheduled to start at 5:05 am Jamaica time.

Apart from Fraser-Pryce and Jackson, there are two other strong individual medal contenders for Jamaica – Jaydon Hibberts and Rasheed Broadbell.

Hibbert is the world leader in the men’s triple jump with 17.87m and is also the world U20 record-holder.

The 18-year-old has steadily been building on the breakthrough that saw him win the world U20 title in Cali last year. He has four of the top-eight performances so far this season.

Hibbert will face off with Cuban-born Portuguese triple jumper Pedro Pichardo, the Olympic and defending world champion, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango, the world indoor record-holder and a three-time global medallist, and Cuba’s Lazaro Martinez, who is the world indoor champion. They fill the top four spots on the entry list.

Broadbell heads this season’s top list in the men’s 110m hurdles, thanks to the 12.94 PB he set to win at the Jamaican Championships. That was the second time he has dipped under 13 seconds – the first was when winning the Lausanne Diamond League last year in 12.99.

The 23-year-old, who won the Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham last year, now sits joint 14th on the world all-time list, alongside his compatriot Hansle Parchment, who beat American Grant Holloway to the Olympic title in Tokyo.

Holloway is expected to start as the favourite. He has the chance to become the second athlete after his US compatriot Greg Foster to claim three consecutive world 110m hurdles titles. Forty years on from Foster’s first win at the inaugural World Athletics Championships in Helsinki, Holloway will hope to mark the anniversary year by gaining a 12th gold medal for his nation in the event.

The 25-year-old certainly seems in shape to do so, having lost just once this year – to Broadbell at the Rabat Diamond League meeting on May 28.

Broadbell made it to the semifinals in Oregon last year, while Parchment made it to the final but was unable to race, having injured himself while warming up.

Parchment will once again represent Jamaica. As well as his Olympic title, he has a world silver in 2015 and an Olympic bronze from 2012 to his name. Broadbell and Parchment are joined on the Jamaican team by Orlando Bennett, the 2018 world U20 silver medallist.

Action on the opening day is scheduled to start at 1:50 am Jamaica time with the 20km race walk final.

Rajindra Campbell will be the first Jamaica in action on the day as he is down to contest the qualification round of the men’s shot put. The event is scheduled to start at 3:30 am Jamaica time.