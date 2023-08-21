BudapestQuest: I owe a debt of gratitude to Warholm, says Roshawn Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary:Roshawn Clarke acknowledged that his record performance in the men’s 400m hurdles semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships was indebted to the presence of Olympic champion and world record-holder Karsten Warholm.

In his inaugural appearance at the World Championships, the 19-year-old Clarke secured second place in his semi-final heat on Monday with an impressive time of 47.34 seconds. This accomplishment not only surpassed his own World Under-20 record but also established a new senior Jamaican record.

The 47.34 now stands as the 16th best of all times.

Warholm of Norway, in pursuit of his third world title after finishing out of the medals last year, claimed an easy victory in 47.09 seconds to move through as the fastest qualifier to tomorrow night’s final,

“I owe a debt of gratitude to Karsten Warholm,” Clarke said. “He pulled me along the way to get the national record and get me into the final. I was running for my life knowing that the world record holder was behind me but after I crossed the first 200m I realised that I was in this race. I didn’t hear anybody behind me so I know I was in the race. I executed just as planned and I came out just behind the world record holder.”

Clarke conveyed Warholm’s admiration for his 47.34 run. “He told me, ‘That was quite a run, man… you’ve broken the Under-20 record.'”

Previously, Clarke had jointly held the World Under-20 record of 47.85 with Sean Bailey of the USA. Bailey had set the record in 2021, and Clarke matched it on July 7 at the Jamaican Championships.

The national record of 47.60 that Clarke lowered was set by Winthrop Graham in 1993.

The remarkable 47.34 run transpired a day after Clarke had to tactfully navigate his preliminary round race to ensure his well-being. He clinched third place in the race with a time of 48.39, advancing to the semi-finals.

Clarke recounted, “I was feeling a little cramps before the race yesterday so I ran with precaution not to go out there and get cramps and stop.

“I said I would fix things and I did just that and came out with a big Q automatic qualifier and a World Under-20 record and a national record.”

He further stated that “I set goals in my mind. I don’t like to put times on myself; I just know that I have speed and I have good hurdling technique so the time will come when I will execute and I got the national record, the World Under-20 record, and headed to the finals at the World Championships.”