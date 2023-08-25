BudapestQuest: I’m so close to the world record, says Shericka Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson edged a bit closer to breaking a world record in the final of the women’s 200m at the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre on Friday.

The 29-year-old won the event in 21.41 seconds, a scant .07 off the 21.34 mark Florence Griffith-Joyner set at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

“When I crossed the line and saw the time, I was like, ‘ah, I’m close,'” said Jackson. “I wrote two times on my bib today and the slow time was 21.40, and I ran 21.41. It’s a personal best, so I am grateful. I was super exhausted, I’m not feeling 100%.”

Her emotions after after the victory were somewhat hard to decipher and Jackson said during a press confernce, “Sometimes people misinterpret my facial expressions but I think I did pretty good tonight and I’m grateful just to be here.I’m definitely not disappointed. To run a personal best, I’m definitely grateful.”

With a bullet start, powerful pick-up, brilliant bend and utterly scintillating home straight, Jackson sprinted deeper into the history books, sizzling to her second straight world 200m title in the second-fastest time in history.

The winning margin of 0.40 was bigger than the 0.36 the Jamaican won by in Oregon last year, when she clocked 21.45.

USA’s Gabby Thomas came through strongly for second in 21.81, with 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson making it a championship to remember by taking bronze in a PB of 21.92.

For further insights into Jackson’s moment of triumph in Budapest, see the video shot by Melton Williams.