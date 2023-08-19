BudapestQuest: It’s just sad we didn’t qualify, says Goule-Toppin Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Natoya Goule-Toppin has expressed her disappointment over Jamaica’s failure to secure a spot in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships.

Demish Gaye, Goule-Toppin, Malik James-King and Stacey-Ann Williams clocked three minutes 14.05 seconds in the Hungarian capital on Saturday’s first day of action.

It meant they finished fifth in their heat at the National Athletics Centre, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.

Gaye made a solid start, clocking a split of 44.49 before passing the baton in the third position. However, Goule-Toppin (53.23) faced challenges in maintaining the pace and slipped to eighth place. James-King (45.88), taking the third leg, ran very hard in the first 200m before encountering a decline. Williams (50.45), anchoring the team, demonstrated resilience, yet the gap to cover was significant.

Goule-Toppin, a renowned figure in the 800m discipline, expressed her sentiments, stating, “It’s just sad that we didn’t get into the final. We went out there and did our best. No athlete steps onto the track with the intention of delivering anything but their best performance.”

Demish Gaye, of Jamaica races in a heat of the 4x400m mixed relay. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek).

James-King described the challenges he faced due to the substantial gap in pace. He recounted, “I rushed the race because I wanted to get into the top three, however, when I caught up, they started to accelerate, and it became difficult as I had already used up a lot of energy. I tried my best.”

Williams also expressed her dissatisfaction. She recollected the start of the race, saying, “I thought we were positioned in second place. I looked down, looked up and we were at the back. As the anchor leg runner, I did my best to propel the team forward upon receiving the baton.”

The American team easily won its heat to advance as the fastest qualifier, setting up Gabby Thomas to run for the first of four potential medals Saturday night. The 200m sprinter said she’s planning on running in all three relays — mixed, the women’s 4×100 and the women’s 4×400.

.