BudapestQuest: Ja into women’s 4x400m final after world-leading run Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s women will be looking to add to the country’s medal count at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after they won semi-final one of the 4x400m relay in a world-leading 3:22.74s on Saturday.

The Jamaicans will start as favourites in Sunday night’s final after the United States of America, the pre-race favourites, were disqualified for an illegal baton change after finishing second in semi-final two. A disqualification in the 4x400m relay is rare.

The Jamaican quartet of Charokee Young, Nickisha Pryce, Shiann Salmon and Stacey Ann Williams, running in that order, registered splits of 52.16s, 49.75s, 50.74s, and 50.09s respectively.

Canada were second behind the Jamaicans in 3.23.29s, Netherlands third in 3:23.75s and Poland fourth in 3:24.05s.

Joining them in the final from semi-final two are: Great Britain and Northern Ireland, 3:23.33s, Belgium, 3:23.63s, Italy, 3:23.86s, and Ireland, 3:36.18s.