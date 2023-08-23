#BudapestQuest: Jackson, Whyte, Davis into 200m semis at World Champs Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: Jackson, Whyte, Davis into 200m semis at World Champs
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Susanne Gogl-Walli (right) of Austria , Shericka Jackson (centre) of Jamaica, and Jessika Gbai of The Ivory Coast race in a women’s 200-metre heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Shericka Jackson leads three Jamaicans into the semi-finals of the women’s 200m after she jogged 22.51s to win heat three of the event on day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday morning.

The defending champion from Eugene, Oregon, who holds the second-fastest time ever over the half-lap event at 21.45s, was comfortable in winning although she accelerated briefly in the home straight, perhaps with memories of her misjudged semi-final run from the Tokyo Olympics when she eased down early and missed the finals.

Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira was second behind Jackson in 22.57s with Jessica Gbai of Cyprus finishing third in 22.78s.

American Sha-Carri Richardson, the current 100m World Champion, also booked her spot in the semi-finals after winning her heat in a time of 22.16s, the fastest qualifying time into the next round.

The other Jamaicans to qualify for the semis are Natalliah Whyte and Kevona Davis.

Whyte clocked 22.44s in heat four to finish second behind Julien Alfred of St Lucia who ran 22.31s for the win. Great Britain’s Bianca Williams was third in 22.67s.

Davis, running out of lane three in heat five, came home second in 22.49s behind Gabby Thomas of the United States of America, who won in 22.49s. Tasa Jiya of the Netherlands was third in 22.97s.

The other Jamaican in the heats, Ashanti Moore, ran 23.12s seconds to place fifth in her event. She did not advance.

