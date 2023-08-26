BudapestQuest: Jamaica claim bronze in men’s 4x100m Loop Jamaica

Jamaica pushed its medal tally to 10 on Saturday’s penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after claiming the bronze in 37.76s in the final of the men’s 4x100m relay.

Jamaica ran an unchanged team from the semi-finals and in the same order with Ackeem Blake on the opening leg, to Oblique Seville, Ryiem Forde and national champion Rohan Watson on anchor.

The United States of America with three 100m World champions on its team, including the current champion Noah Lyles, won in a world-leading 37.38s to give Lyles three gold medals at these championships.

He had earlier won the 100m and 200m. Jamaica’s Usain Bolt ,who has done so three times, was the last athlete to accomplish the feat in 2015.

Italy powered through for the silver in a season’s best 37.62s with Jamaica’s Watson out-dipping Great Britain for the bronze.