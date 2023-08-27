BudapestQuest: Jamaica fourth in men’s 4x400m relay Loop Jamaica

Jamaica finished just outside the medals in the men’s 4x400m relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

The team of Rusheen McDonald, 400m hurdles finalist Roshawn Clarke, Zandrion Barnes and 400m champion Antonio Watson clocked a season’s best 2:59.34s to finish fourth in the penultimate race at the 19th edition of these championships.

The race was won by the United States in a world-leading 2:57.31s, France claimed the silver in 2:58.45s and Great Britain and Northern Ireland was third in 2:58.71s.

Two changes were made to the team that ran in the semi-finals with Clarke and Watson replacing Jevaughn Powell and Andre Anderson.