BudapestQuest: Jamaica into men’s 4x400m final at World Championships Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s athletes continue to race their way into the finals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

This time round it’s the men’s 4x400m relay team that qualified for the medal event, finishing first in their semi-final.

The team of national record holder Rusheen McDonald, Jevaughn Powell, Zandrion Barnes, and Andre Anderson, running in that order, clocked a season’s best 2:59.82s for the win.

Barnes went fastest of the Jamaicans with a split of 44.71s, McDonald clocked 44.72s, Powell clocked 45.04s, and Anderson 45.35s.

France was second in 3:00.05s, Italy was third in 3:00.14s and Netherlands also qualified for the final after finishing fourth in a time of 3:00.23s.

The United States won the opening semi-final in 2:58.47s to advance to the final with the fastest time. The Indians were second in an Asian record 2:59.05 with Great Britain and Northern Ireland booking the last qualifying spot in a season’s best 2:59.42s.

The Jamaicans ave qualified with fifth fastest time, however Jamaica’s team should be strengthened for Sunday night’s final with the inclusion of the 400m World Champion Antonio Watson.