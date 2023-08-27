#BudapestQuest: Jamaica mine silver in women’s 4x400m relay Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
#BudapestQuest: Jamaica mine silver in women’s 4x400m relay Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Aidonia’s wife, Kimberly, is pregnant

PNP court challenge of DPP’s retirement age change set for November

#BudapestQuest: Stacey Ann Williams treasures 4x400m medal

Newsmaker… Week: BOJ governor faces heat over wage hike warning

#BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Celebratory jump!

LIVE #BudapestQuest: Jamaica finish 4th on World Champs medal table

#BudapestQuest: Lamara Distin fifth in high jump at World Champs

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica fourth in men’s 4x400m relay

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica mine silver in women’s 4x400m relay

Alleged $3,000 solicitation at traffic stop lands cops in ‘hot water’

Monday Aug 28

25?C
Budapest Quest
Loop Sports

8 hrs ago

The silver medallists of Jamaica’s team celebrate after the final of the Women’s 4×400-metre relay during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, August 27, 2023. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica closed the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary with a silver medal in the final of the women’s 4x400m relay on Sunday.

The Jamaican quartet of Candice McLeod, Janieve Russell, Nickisha Pryce, and Stacey Ann Williams running in that order, led all the way until Williams was passed by Femke Bol of the Netherlands in the last five metres to give that country its first win in the event.

The Netherlands clocked a world-leading 3:20.72s for the famous victory, Jamaica ran a season’s best 3:20.88s for the silver with Great Britain and Northern Ireland third in 3:21.04, also a season’s best.

Jamaica made two changes from the team that ran in the semi-final, replacing Charokee Young and Shiann Salmon with Russell and McLeod.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Aidonia’s wife, Kimberly, is pregnant

Jamaica News

PNP court challenge of DPP’s retirement age change set for November

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Stacey Ann Williams treasures 4x400m medal

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s women win silver in 4x100m

Jamaica ended Saturday’s eighth day of the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships with 11 medals after the women’s 4x100m relay team claimed silver behind the United States of America.
The Ame

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica into men’s 4x400m final at World Championships

Jamaica’s athletes continue to race their way into the finals at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.
This time round it’s the men’s 4x400m relay team that qualified

See also

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaica mine silver in women’s 4x400m relay

Jamaica closed the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary with a silver medal in the final of the women’s 4x400m relay on Sunday.
The Jamaican quartet of

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 9 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 27

Below is the ninth and final day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The schedule is in Jamaica time
Women’s high jump final – 1:00 pm
Lama

Budapest Quest

Rushell Clayton emotionally recounts her bronze medal run

#BudapestQuest: “It was the best run of my life,” said Clayton. “When I won the bronze medal in Doha, that was an easier run, I can tell you.”

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Stacey Ann Williams treasures 4x400m medal

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Stacey Ann Williams, who anchored Jamaica a silver medal in the women’s 4x400m relay – the last race of the 19th World Athletics Championships – says it feels special to bring

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols