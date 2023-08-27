BudapestQuest: Jamaica mine silver in women’s 4x400m relay Loop Jamaica

Jamaica closed the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary with a silver medal in the final of the women’s 4x400m relay on Sunday.

The Jamaican quartet of Candice McLeod, Janieve Russell, Nickisha Pryce, and Stacey Ann Williams running in that order, led all the way until Williams was passed by Femke Bol of the Netherlands in the last five metres to give that country its first win in the event.

The Netherlands clocked a world-leading 3:20.72s for the famous victory, Jamaica ran a season’s best 3:20.88s for the silver with Great Britain and Northern Ireland third in 3:21.04, also a season’s best.

Jamaica made two changes from the team that ran in the semi-final, replacing Charokee Young and Shiann Salmon with Russell and McLeod.