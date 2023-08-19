BudapestQuest: Jamaica suffer mixed 4x400m relay disappointment Loop Jamaica

Jamaica failed to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday.

Demish Gaye, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Malik James-King and Stacey-Ann Williams struggled from the start of the race.

In fact, it was on the third leg that James King tried to force the initiative and gradually made progress, but faded in the latter stages, leaving Williams with much to do on anchor.

Despite facing an uphill task, Williams showed grit and determination to bring Jamaicans from eighth into fifth and ninth across the two heats in a season’s best 3:14.05.

They finished behind the Femke Bol led Dutch team, which won in 3:12.12, followed by France (3:12.25) and Czech Republic (3:12.52), with fourth-placed Germany taking one of the non-automatic qualifying spots.

United States with a world lead 3:10.41, Great Britain, with a national record 3:11.19, Belgium (3:11.81) and Ireland (3:13.90), are the other finalists.

