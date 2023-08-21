BudapestQuest: Jamaican trio into the Women’s 400mH semis Loop Jamaica

All three Jamaican women entered in the 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary advanced to the semi-finals with two finishing first and ne finishing second in the first round heats on Monday.

Janieve Russell, Rushell Clayton and Andrenette Knight who are ranked second, third and seventh in the world respectively, looked comfortable in advancing.

Clayton won heat one in 53.97 seconds to lead home the American Dalilah Muhammad, who clocked 54.21 for second while Germany’s Carolina Krafzik finished third in 54.53.

Russell was impressive in heat two, clocking 54.53 seconds running out of lane four, despite shutting it down with some 20 metres to go.

The United States’ Anna Cockrell was second in 54.68 with Panama’s Gianna Woodruff clocking 55.31 for third.

Knight finished second in heat three in a time of 54.21 seconds behind Kemi Adekoya of Bahrain who won in 53.56. Italy’s Ayomide Foloronso was third in 54.30.

The first four in each of the five heats qualify for the semi-finals along with the other four fastest qualifiers.