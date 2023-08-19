BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s Adelle Tracey secures spot in 1500m semis Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s middle-distance runner Adelle Tracey booked her spot in the women’s 1,500-metre semi-finals following an efficient execution in the heats on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

The Great Britain-born Tracey, running in the final of four heats, finished fifth in 4:03.67 to take one of the six automatic spots through to the semi-final scheduled for Sunday at 10:05am.

Tracey, 30, ran her usual patient race in mid-pack of the 13-athlete field, before gradually pushing closer to the leaders.

“I am happy to go through easily and qualify to the next round, it was great, very happy to tick a box and get that qualifying spot,” Tracey said after the race.

– Sportsmax TV