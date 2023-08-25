BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s gold rush at World Athletics Championships Loop Jamaica

After six days of gruelling and intense action, the exploits of Jamaica’s athletes see the country now in place on the medals table at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships under way in Budapest, Hungary.

With a plethora of medals won on Thursday, including two gold, a silver and two bronze, Jamaica’s medal tally now stands at eight. This comprises two gold, three silver and three bronze.

The United States lead with seven gold, six silver and six bronze for 19 medals in total with Spain in second with four gold, for a total of four medals.

The top five is rounded out by Great Britain and Northern Island in fourth with two gold, two silver and one bronze for five medals, followed by Canada which have won two two gold medals.

Countries from 6-10 are:

6: Ethiopia – one gold, three silver, two bronze – 6

7: Italy – one gold, one silver, one bronze – 3

8: Kenya – one gold, one silver, one bronze – 3

9: Norway – one gold, one silver, one bronze – 3

10: Australia – one gold, one silver – 2