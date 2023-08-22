#BudapestQuest: Jaydon Hibbert suffers hamstring tear Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: Jaydon Hibbert suffers hamstring tear
#BudapestQuest: Jaydon Hibbert suffers hamstring tear

Tuesday Aug 22

Budapest Quest
Melton Williams

4 hrs ago

Jaydon Hibbert competes in the men’s triple jump final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Monday, August 21, 2023. He withdrew from the competition following the first round. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Rising Jamaican talent Jaydon Hibbert has suffered a hamstring tear. This disclosure comes a day after he withdrew from the men’s triple jump competition following the first round at the World Athletics Championships.

According to a WhatsApp message from the management team in Budapest, “Dr Warren Blake confirmed that he suffered a minor hamstring tear that requires rest, based on an ultrasound result.”

Few athletes have made an impact on an event like Hibbert has in the triple jump this year.

Despite turning 18 on January 19, Hibbert is already the world U20 champion. He substantially improved his personal best by 60 centimetres, achieving 17.87m in May. His momentum persisted, securing victories in the NCAA title with 17.56m, the national championships with 17.68m, and hitting 17.66m at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco.

In a final marked by dramatic fluctuations, Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango clinched his inaugural global title. The conclusion saw two Cubans standing on the podium alongside him, separated by a mere centimeter.

The 30-year-old France-based athlete, who already had an Olympic bronze and world silver and bronze, completed his collection with the best of all colours at the after taking an early lead, losing it, and regaining it with his penultimate effort of 17.64m.

Silver went to 25-year-old Lazaro Martinez on 17.41m, with his 24-year-old teammate Cristian Napoles earning bronze with a personal best of 17.40m.

