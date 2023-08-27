BudapestQuest: Lamara Distin fifth in long jump at World Champs Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Lamara Distin finished joint fifth in the women’s high jump final with Ukraine’s Iryna Gerashchenko on Sunday’s ninth and final day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Distin cleared heights of 1.85m, 1.90m and 1.94m but failed in three attempts at 1.97m, which, in fact, is her personal best mark.

The event was won by Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, who was the only athlete to clear 2.01m.

Australia’s Eleanor Patterson claimed silver with a best clearance of 1.99m, the same mark cleared by her teammate Nicola Olyslagers who claimed the bronze.