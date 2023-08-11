BudapestQuest: Loop News will be trackside at World Champs ’23 Loop Jamaica

With seven days to go to the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Loop News kicks off its coverage, “Budapest Quest”, as our team heads to Europe to bring you the latest action on and off the track.

From the “World Champs Moments” that are unforgettable for viewers and former athletes alike, to the “Ones to Watch” this championships, starting today, Loop News will take you on a journey before kicking things into high gear once the championship gets under way on August 19.

From our exclusive Live Blog that will have blow-by-blow action from Budapest to the interviews, video and photo highlights from our team members Melton Williams and Marlon Reid on the ground, you won’t miss a beat if you stay tuned to Loop News.

“The team at Loop News is proud and excited to be on location at the World Athletics Championships 2023, covering and supporting our local and regional athletes with play-by-play content, including live updates via our exclusive blog to help our audience to remain updated throughout the event,” said Brent Acosta, regional marketing manager for Loop News.

“We encourage everyone to download the Loop app or visit jamaica.loopnews.com to be part of the action,” he added.

We love athletics and we know you do, too! So, follow us for live coverage of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from August 19-27 to see the Jamaicans and their Caribbean counterparts in action.

Also, enjoy our #BudapestQuest coverage leading up to the start of the championships.

And, of course, thanks to our sponsors Digicel and GK Financial – Western Union.