BudapestQuest: Maurice Wilson awaits report on Fraser-Pryce’s injury Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Maurice Wilson, the technical leader for the Jamaican team at the World Athletics Championships, is awaiting a report on the extent of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s injury.

The 36-year-old, hailed as the most decorated sprinter in World Championships history, was taken off the track by the medical team on Saturday after newly-crowned 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson anchored the USA to victory in the women’s 4x100m final in 41.03 – an improvement of 0.04 on the championship record set by Jamaica in Daegu in 2011.

Shericka Jackson, the two-time world 200m champion, brought the Jamaicans home 0.18 behind, in 42.21, with the Britain claiming bronze in 41.97.

“I have not yet received a comprehensive report (regarding Fraser-Pryce), but it appears to be a hamstring strain similar to Sean Bailey,” Wilson informed Loop News.

Based on a report, Fraser-Pryce’s injury is not considered severe.

The consolation for Fraser-Pryce and for Jackson, who were supported by Natasha Morrison on the lead-off leg and Shashalee Forbes on leg three, was another silver to add to their considerable medal collections from the World Championships.

Fraser-Pryce now has 16 of them, four shy of the record tally held by Allyson Felix: 10 gold, five silver and one bronze.

Jackson, 29, now has 11 medals: four gold, four silver and three bronze.