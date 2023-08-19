BudapestQuest: Maurice Wilson laments mixed relay non-qualification Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Maurice Wilson, technical leader for Jamaica’s team at the World Athletics Championships, said the mixed 4x400m relay team was unfortunate not to qualify for the final.

Demish Gaye, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Malik James-King, and Stacey-Ann Williams clocked three minutes 14.05 seconds in the Hungarian capital on Saturday’s first day of action.

It meant they finished fifth in their heat at the National Athletics Centre, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.

Following the race Jamaica protested an apparent obstruction to Goule-Toppin on the second leg.

The appeal was thrown out as the judges said the contact was not sufficient to impede Goule-Toppin.

“We were unfortunate with the obstruction of Goule,” said Wilson. “It is one of those things and it is something we have to continue and work on.”

Wilson described the non-qualification of the mixed 4x400m relay team as “the disappointment of the day.”

He said, “We wanted a perfect day, a perfect start.”

Ackelia Smith competes in the qualification round of the women’s long jump. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Following her qualification for the women’s long jump final, Ackelia Smith expressed confidence in her ability to secure a podium finish.

The world leader delivered a third-round effort to secure her place in Sunday’s medal round. This achievement appeared elusive when Smith committed fouls in her initial two attempts, leaving her fate uncertain.

However, she swiftly approached the runway and gracefully soared through the air, landing at 6.78m. This marked her second-longest jump of the season, following her 7.08m achievement in May.

Reflecting on her jumps, Smith explained, “I was a bit cautious on my first attempt and perhaps too forceful on the second. I’m relieved that the third attempt succeeded, as my coach was undoubtedly concerned. I have confidence in my skills, and I believe that with precision, I can secure a podium spot.”

Regrettably, Smith’s compatriot, Tissana Hickling, concluded her group’s performance without advancement, finishing in 13th place.

And Adelle Tracey said she has accomplished her objective after making the cut for the women’s 1500m semi-finals.

In a closely contested heat, Tracey finished fifth place, securing her progression to the semifinals. She shared her satisfaction, stating, “My primary aim was to reach the semifinals, and I’ve accomplished that objective. I had to push myself a bit harder than planned, but I’m content because I qualified. My focus now is on recovery as I aim to advance to the final.”

Rajindra Campbell leaves the field after competing in the men’s shot put qualification. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Rajindra Campbell, the national champion and record holder, secured a last-minute qualification for the men’s Shot Put final, attaining the 10th spot overall with a best throw of 20.83m.

“Due to a heavy rain delay and lightning, I couldn’t complete my warm-up in the first round,” shared the national record-holder. Campbell further elaborated, “The ring was exceptionally slippery, leading to subpar performances in my initial tries. However, as the competition progressed, the ring dried up, allowing me to find my grip and channel my efforts into my final attempt.”