BudapestQuest: Nugent, Williams secure spots in 100mH final at Worlds Loop Jamaica

Ackera Nugent and Danielle Williams have qualified for the final of the women’s 100m hurdles as Jamaica continues to stock multiple athletes in the finals at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Nugent qualified after clocking 12.60s to place second in heat two behind world record holder and defending champion, Tobi Amusan of Nigeria who won in 12.56s.

Williams placed third in heat three in a time of 12.50s but advanced to the final as one of two fastest non-qualifiers. The race was won by Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico who has been unbeaten all season. She clocked 12.41s. Nia Alli of the United States of America out-dipped Williams at the line to place second in 12.49s.

The other Jamaican in the semis, Megan Tapper placed fourth in her heat in a time of 12.55s and failed to advance.

USA’s Kendra Harrison who won the first heat in 12.33s, enters the final with the fastest qualifying time while Williams goes in with the fifth-fastest time.