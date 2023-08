Hansle Parchment has won silver in the final of the 110m hurdles to give Jamaica its first medal at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Parchment was off to a slow start and had to chase down three Americans, including the winner, Grant Holloway who finished in 12.96 seconds, a season’s best.

Parchment clocked 13.07 seconds while Daniel Roberts, also of the USA, claimed the bronze in 13.09 seconds.

Parchment’s time of 13.07 seconds was a season’s best.