A performer takes flight during the opening ceremony at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, August 19, 2023, an accurate depiction of the start to the nine-day spectacle that will see more than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries vie for honours in the global sport. From the tumbles and World Records to massive throws and drama on day one of activities, the 19th edition of the championships is off to a flying start.