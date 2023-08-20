BudapestQuest: Photo of the Day – Heartbreak! Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell reacts after competing in the Men’s 110-metre hurdles heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Sunday. His exit from the event — a result of him clipping one of the hurdles and crashing to the ground, eventually receiving a disqualification for causing an obstruction with his hurdle — was perhaps one of the biggest surprises on day two.

A heartbreaking moment for Broadbell, and definitely for many Jamaicans who watched it live and have, no doubt, seen the replay since, but the support he’s received has been amazing.

Cheering you on, Broadbell!