Bronze medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica (right) and gold medalist Sha’Carri Richardson, of the United States, hug each other after the Women’s 100-metre final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Fraser-Pryce was vying for her sixth World title but was denied by the fast-finishing Richardson. Fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson took the silver medal in the event.

Well done, ladies!