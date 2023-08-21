#BudapestQuest: Roshawn Clarke sets World U20 record, into 400mH final Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
#BudapestQuest: Roshawn Clarke sets World U20 record, into 400mH final Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

66-y-o farmer accused of sexually assaulting child on 3 occasions

Fraser-Pryce, Jackson denied by fast-finishing Richardson at Worlds

#BudapestQuest: Parchment mines silver in 110m hurdles at World Champs

Jamaica’s culinary landscape gets a health kick out of Fruit Blossoms

Health Ministry prioritises equipment maintenance management

#BudapestQuest: HEARTBREAK! Jaydon Hibbert forced out of triple jump

#BudapestQuest: Roshawn Clarke sets World U20 record, into 400mH final

#BudapestQuest: Jamaican trio into the Women’s 400mH semis

Jetcon Cars starts selling Teslas

#BudapestQuest: Favourite World Champs Moment – Ottey’s 2005 gold

Monday Aug 21

31?C
Budapest Quest
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Photo: Marlon Reid

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke smashed the World under-20 record, running an impressive 47.34 seconds en route to the final of the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

The 19-year-old was in impressive form, finishing second behind Norway’s Karsten Warholm who leads all finalists with a brilliant 47.09 seconds. The USA’s Trevor Bassitt finished third in 47.38 and made the final with the fourth fastest time.

The other Jamaican in the semi-finals, Jaheel Hyde, who was a finalist in Eugene, Oregon, last year, finished 4th in heat one in 48.49 and failed to advance.

Clarke will enter the final with the third fastest time behind Warholm and USA’s Rai Benjamin who won heat two in 47.24.

The teenager, Jamaica’s national champion, ran an up-and-down race in the first round heats but pulled through to claim the third place spot in 48.39 seconds. He ran a smooth race in the semi-finals to book his spot in his first global final.

Brazil’s Allison Dos Santos has the fifth fastest time among the finalists in 47.38.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

66-y-o farmer accused of sexually assaulting child on 3 occasions

Budapest Quest

Fraser-Pryce, Jackson denied by fast-finishing Richardson at Worlds

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Parchment mines silver in 110m hurdles at World Champs

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Adelle Tracey produced a big performance to break Yvonne Graham’s 28-year-old national record in the women’s 1500 metres on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in the Hungar

Budapest Quest

See also

#BudapestQuest: Jamaican quartet make women’s 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison and Shashalee Forbes all qualified for the women’s 100m semi-finals on day two of the World Athletics Championships in th

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Shelly embraces warrior mentality ahead of 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, renowned as the most decorated sprinter in World Championship history, likened herself to a warrior shortly after securing her berth in the women’s 100m sem

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville claimed fourth place in the men’s 100m final on the second day of competition at the 19th World Athletics Championship on Sunday.
Seville record

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on

Jamaica News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

The St Elizabeth teen who sustained significant burns and had to seek urgent treatment in the United States, has returned to Jamaica for continued medical attention.
She has been admitted to the bu

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols