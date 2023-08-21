BudapestQuest: Roshawn Clarke sets World U20 record, into 400mH final Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s Roshawn Clarke smashed the World under-20 record, running an impressive 47.34 seconds en route to the final of the 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

The 19-year-old was in impressive form, finishing second behind Norway’s Karsten Warholm who leads all finalists with a brilliant 47.09 seconds. The USA’s Trevor Bassitt finished third in 47.38 and made the final with the fourth fastest time.

The other Jamaican in the semi-finals, Jaheel Hyde, who was a finalist in Eugene, Oregon, last year, finished 4th in heat one in 48.49 and failed to advance.

Clarke will enter the final with the third fastest time behind Warholm and USA’s Rai Benjamin who won heat two in 47.24.

The teenager, Jamaica’s national champion, ran an up-and-down race in the first round heats but pulled through to claim the third place spot in 48.39 seconds. He ran a smooth race in the semi-finals to book his spot in his first global final.

Brazil’s Allison Dos Santos has the fifth fastest time among the finalists in 47.38.