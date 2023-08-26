BudapestQuest: Rusheen McDonald named in men’s 4x400m relay team Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Back-to-form Rusheen McDonald has been named in Jamaica’s team for the men’s 4x400m relay for Saturday’s qualifying round at the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre.

The announcement of the team’s composition occurred several hours before the scheduled start of the preliminary round at 7:30 pm local time (12:30 pm Jamaica time).

Notably, the national record holder was not initially part of the 4x400m relay pool when Lincoln Eatmon, chairman of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association selection committee, named the 65-member Jamaican team for the World Athletics Championships on August 2.

McDonald was only named to the mixed 4x400m relay team. However, he was saved for the final but the team failed to advance from the preliminary round.

His inclusion then was questioned because the MVP-coached athlete had only competed in the first round of the men’s 400m at the Jamaica Championships.

Since then, he has demonstrated his peak form, achieving his best performance since setting the Jamaican record of 43.93 seconds in the 2015 World Championships’ first round. On July 18 in Hungary, he achieved the third-fastest time ever run by a Jamaican when he raced to a season-best 44.03 to finish behind Bahamian Steven Gardiner who ran a world-leading 43.74.

McDonald’s time of 44.03 stands as the third-fastest globally this year. He also clocked times of 44.83 (July 14) and 44.80 (July 20).

For the preliminary round, McDonald will be accompanied by Jevaughn Powell, Zadrian Barnes, and national champion Sean Bailey.

In the event that the Jamaican team advances, newly crowned world champion Antonio Watson will be incorporated into the lineup for the final.

Meanwhile, Stacey-Ann Williams, who took part in the mixed relays on the championship’s opening day, has secured a spot in the preliminary round of the women’s 4x400m relay team. The women’s contingent also includes Charokee Young, Nikisha Pryce, and Shiann Salmon.

Should they progress to the medal round, Candice McLeod will be included in the team for the final.