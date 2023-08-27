#BudapestQuest: Sean Bailey out of 4x400m final with hamstring strain Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: Sean Bailey out of 4x400m final with hamstring strain
Budapest Quest
Melton Williams

3 hrs ago

D’Andre Anderson, right, of Jamaica anchors his team to a first place finish ahead of Alessandro Sibilio, of Italy, and T?o Andant, of France, in a men’s 4x400m relay heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BUDAPEST, Hungary: National champion Sean Bailey has been declared unfit for today’s final of the men’s 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships due to a hamstring injury.

Technical leader Maurice Wilson confirmed this development to Loop News a short while ago.

Bailey, Rusheen McDonald, Jevaughn Powell, and Zadrion Barnes were named to compete in the preliminary round on Saturday but De’Andre Anderson showed up instead of the national champion.

“He is out of the final,” shared Wilson. “He is suffering from a hamstring strain.”

Concerns about Bailey’s participation in the final arose when Anderson mentioned, following Jamaica’s heat victory, “The replacement isn’t exactly last minute, as we are all prepared to compete. It’s unfortunate that something happened to the person who was supposed to go out there.”

Anderson, who ran the anchor leg for Jamaica, added, “I wished I had a run before this but I now feel like I have shaken off the rust and I think I am now ready.”

Jamaica secured victory in their heat with a time of 2:59.82, the fifth fastest overall heading into the final scheduled to commence at 9:37 pm (2:37 pm Jamaica time).

The USA, who have won this event on eight of the past nine occasions, are the fastest qualifiers with 2:58.47. However, India, who narrowly missed the Olympic final in Tokyo but recently claimed silver at the Asian Championships, gave the USA a run for their money in the heat clocking an Asian record of 2:59.05 – the second fastest time in the heats.

