BudapestQuest: Seville and Forde in men’s 100m final, Watson out Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: Seville and Forde in men's 100m final, Watson out

Budapest Quest
Melton Williams

5 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (left) wins semi-final three of the men’s 100m on the second day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, August 20, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Oblique Seville beat a quality field to secure his spot in the men’s 100m final on the second day of the World Athletics Championships on Sunday at the National Athletics Centre.

Seville, who took the fourth spot in Oregon during his debut World Championship appearance last year, chased down Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and USA’s Fred Kerley, to win heat three in 9.90, the third-fastest time over the heats.

Tebogo clinched the second position in the heat with a time of 9.98, thereby securing the other automatic qualifying position. On the other hand, Kerley, the reigning champion from Oregon, failed to advance. Kerley finished third in 10.02, a time that fell short of qualifying him based on time.

Seville’s compatriot Ryien Forde also sealed a place in the final at 12:10 pm Jamaica time while the third Jamaican Rohan Watson failed to advance.

Forde clocked a new personal best of 9.95 to finish third in heat two to advance on time.

The reigning world champion from 2019, USA’s Christian Coleman won the heat with a new season-best time of 9.88 to beat Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, who clocked 9.93.

Watson, the Jamaican champion, struggled to maintain pace from the beginning and finished in sixth place with a time of 10.07, placing 13th among the semi-finalists.

Two-time world 200m champion USA’s Noah Lyles secured the top position with a new season-best time of 9.87, outpacing Japanese athlete Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, who achieved a new personal best time of 9.97 to claim second place.

Lyles’ time of 9.87 emerged as the fastest among all the heats, narrowly ahead of Coleman’s 9.88.

