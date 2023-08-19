BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday.

Following a sequence of delays and false starts, Seville, who narrowly missed the podium in Eugene, delivered a smooth performance from lane seven in heat five, crossing the finish line in 9.86 seconds, matching his personal best time.

The 22-year-old, the fastest qualifier across all seven heats, claimed victory ahead of American Fred Kerley, a prominent contender for the gold medal, who effortlessly clocked 9.99.

Seville emphasised that the delays did not concern him, as his accumulated experience over the years had readied him for the unfolding situation.

“It’s something that happens frequently in Jamaica, so it prepared me for this stage,” Seville said. “I just needed to execute and run a strong time. I didn’t anticipate it, but my coach did because he assured me of my excellent form. So, my task was to perform well.”

Jamaica’s Rohan Watson competes in a heat of the men’s 100m at the World Athletics Championships. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Jamaica’s national champion Watson rebounded from a minor stumble at the start to secure second place in heat six. He completed the race in 10.11 seconds, trailing Japan’s Sani Brown, who achieved a season-best time of 10.07. Italy’s Lamont Jacobs also posted a season-best time (10.15) as he continues his journey back to top form.

Earlier, Forde comfortably earned his spot, clocking 10.01 seconds to secure second place behind Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes, who won heat one with a time of 10.00 seconds.

American Noah Lyles secured the second fastest qualifying time, powering through heat two with a swift 9.95 seconds, accompanied by the robustly built Kenyan Ferdinand Omanyala (9.97).