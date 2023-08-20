#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour

Bike taxi operator gunned down in his Westmoreland community

#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record

#BudapestQuest: Seville and Forde in men’s 100m final, Watson out

Newsmaker of the Week: Should politicians under IC probe be named?

Hurricane Hilary moves near to Mexico’s Baja coast with deadly rain

#BudapestQuest: Shelly embraces warrior mentality ahead of 100m semis

Some St James communities to benefit from water supply works

Sunday Aug 20

30?C
Budapest Quest
Melton Williams

2 hrs ago

Noah Lyles, of the USA (2nd left), wins the men’s 100m final from Letsile Tebogo, of Botswana (not in pic) and Zharnel Hughes (3rd left), of Great Britain on the second day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (left) finished fourth. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville claimed fourth place in the men’s 100m final on the second day of competition at the 19th World Athletics Championship on Sunday.

Seville recorded a time of 9.88 seconds, mirroring his position in his debut at the World Championships in Oregon the previous year.

“I am a little disappointed,” stated Seville. “However, I coming off a little setback this season, which required some time for recovery.”

Seville revealed that an error on his part resulted in missing out on a medal. “I might have dipped a little too early. I dipped about five metres before the finish line,” Seville explained.

Noah Lyles secured the gold medal, embarking on his journey to potentially become the first man since Usain Bolt to achieve victory in both the 100m and 200m at a world championship.

After Lyles saw his name listed first on the scoreboard, he looked into the on-screen camera and yelled: “They said it couldn’t be done. They said I wasn’t the one. But thank God I am!”

Lyles, a two-time world 200m champion competing in the 100m event at the World Championships for the first time, set a personal best and world-leading time of 9.83 seconds.

It was a three-way photo-finish for second, third, and fourth all on 9.88, with 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo of Botswana finished second (.873) to become the first African man to clinch a world 100m medal. The 9.88 represents a national record.

Briton Zharnel Hughes, under the guidance of Glen Mills, the former coach of Usain Bolt, secured the bronze medal.

Ryiem Forde, the other Jamaican, finished eighth in 10.07.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

Jamaica News

Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on

See also

Entertainment

Man who reunited Tiger with family was ‘shocked’ to see artiste

Veteran dancehall icon Tiger returned safely to his family on Friday, thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan, TikToker Leonardo Reynolds, and the police.
The ‘Come Back to Me’ deejay was

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 1 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 19

Below is the opening day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Men’s shot put qualification – 3:30 am
R

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaican quartet make women’s 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison and Shashalee Forbes all qualified for the women’s 100m semi-finals on day two of the World Athletics Championships in th

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 2 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 20

Below is the second day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Women’s discus qualification – 3:30 am
Samantha Hall
Women’s 400m heats
C

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: It’s just sad we didn’t qualify, says Goule-Toppin

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Natoya Goule-Toppin has expressed her disappointment over Jamaica’s failure to secure a spot in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships.
Demish

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols