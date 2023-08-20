BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Jamaican sprinter Oblique Seville claimed fourth place in the men’s 100m final on the second day of competition at the 19th World Athletics Championship on Sunday.

Seville recorded a time of 9.88 seconds, mirroring his position in his debut at the World Championships in Oregon the previous year.

“I am a little disappointed,” stated Seville. “However, I coming off a little setback this season, which required some time for recovery.”

Seville revealed that an error on his part resulted in missing out on a medal. “I might have dipped a little too early. I dipped about five metres before the finish line,” Seville explained.

Noah Lyles secured the gold medal, embarking on his journey to potentially become the first man since Usain Bolt to achieve victory in both the 100m and 200m at a world championship.

After Lyles saw his name listed first on the scoreboard, he looked into the on-screen camera and yelled: “They said it couldn’t be done. They said I wasn’t the one. But thank God I am!”

Lyles, a two-time world 200m champion competing in the 100m event at the World Championships for the first time, set a personal best and world-leading time of 9.83 seconds.

It was a three-way photo-finish for second, third, and fourth all on 9.88, with 20-year-old Letsile Tebogo of Botswana finished second (.873) to become the first African man to clinch a world 100m medal. The 9.88 represents a national record.

Briton Zharnel Hughes, under the guidance of Glen Mills, the former coach of Usain Bolt, secured the bronze medal.

Ryiem Forde, the other Jamaican, finished eighth in 10.07.