BudapestQuest: Shelly embraces warrior mentality ahead of 100m semis Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, renowned as the most decorated sprinter in World Championship history, likened herself to a warrior shortly after securing her berth in the women’s 100m semi-finals at the 19th edition of the event in the Hungarian capital on Sunday.

At 36 years old, Fraser-Pryce, who boasts an impressive track record of six World Championships and 10 gold medals, is embarking on uncharted territory in Budapest.

Should Fraser-Pryce clinch the title for the sixth time, she would match Sergey Bubka’s record of individual gold medals in a single event.

“It has been a challenging season for me but nothing that I am not used to,” Fraser-Pryce stated after triumphing in her heat with a time of 11.01 seconds, ahead of Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji (11.08) at the National Athletics Center on Sunday. “I guess that I am a warrior. I love the challenges and I look out for them. Again, things are not always going to be one hundred percent and you just have to find the strength to push through. But time will tell.”

Fraser-Pryce had a belated start to her 100m season due to a lingering knee injury. Following victories in Switzerland with a time of 10.82 and Madrid with a time of 10.83, both races occurring two days apart, Fraser-Pryce arrives in the Hungarian capital with an unblemished record in the 100m for 2023. Her sole other competitions post-recovery from the knee ailment were a 200m heat and the final at the Jamaican Championships, in which she secured second place to the reigning world champion at the distance, Shericka Jackson, with a time of 22.26.

Reflecting on her recent performances, Fraser-Pryce asserted that the 100m races in Switzerland and Madrid proved invaluable in her preparation for Budapest. “Those two races show me that nothing beats the real thing,” Fraser-Pryce remarked. “You can practice, practice, but until you go in a race, you won’t know where you are at. And I think that showed me that I need a little work to get my starts together and that’s because I was not able to do more of that.”

However, Fraser-Pryce noted, “I tried not to focus on the things that I cannot control and the things that are not working in my favor but trust the things that are working.”

This season, three women have posted faster times than Fraser-Pryce: Jackson, who clocked an impressive 10.65 at the Jamaican Championships; Sha’Carri Richardson, who recorded 10.71 during the US Championships heats; and the in-form Ivorian athlete Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who achieved a time of 10.75 at the Bislett Games.

In the previous year, in Oregon, Fraser-Pryce secured victory with a championship-record time of 10.67–representing one of her record seven performances below 10.70 in 2022–with Jackson finishing second in 10.73. This time, Jackson enters the championships with the fastest time, boasting two performances at 10.78.