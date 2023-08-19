#BudapestQuest: Smith into long jump final, Hickling out Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: Smith into long jump final, Hickling out Loop Jamaica
Budapest Quest
Loop Sports

3 hrs ago

Ackelia Smith in action during the preliminary stage of the Women’s long jump on Saturday at the 19th edition of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica’s Ackelia Smith is into the final of the women’s long jump.

She secured her spot on day one of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday, producing a 6.78m landing in the third and final round of the preliminaries to advance.

Smith, who came into the championships as the world leader with 7.08m, was in a spot of bother after fouling her first two jumps before producing 6.78m in the third and final round of the preliminaries to advance with the fourth furthest jump of the morning.

The Texas star says she’s confident heading into the final.

“I’m pretty confident. I know my abilities. As long as I get it right, I should be up there so I’m not too worried,” said Smith.

The qualifiers for tomorrow’s final were led by American champion Tara Davis-Woodhall (6.87m), Burkina Faso’s Marthe Koala (6.84m) and Italy’s Larissa Iapichino (6.73m).

Jamaica’s other competitor in the event, national champion Tissanna Hickling, produced a best distance of 6.29m to finish 30th overall.

The final is scheduled for Sunday at 9:55am Jamaica time.

