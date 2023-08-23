#BudapestQuest: Something big is coming, says Ackera Nugent Loop Jamaica

7 min read
Budapest Quest
Melton Williams

5 hrs ago

Jamaica's Ackera Nugent (right) reacts after clocking a decent 12.60 to finish second to world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria in semi-final two of the women's 100m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday's August 23, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Ackera Nugent, the emerging sprint hurdler from Jamaica, is anticipating a significant performance as she prepares to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles final on the sixth day of the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.

The 21-year-old NCAA champion, who won the World Under-20 100m hurdles gold in 2021, replicated her preliminary round time of 12.60 while participating in the second of three heats, finishing second to world record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, who won the heat in 12.56 into a 0.7 headwind.

Nugent, a student at the University of Arkansas, noted that her performance could have been even faster if not for a hurdle issue during the ninth hurdle. “That shows that something big is coming,” said Nugent after running 12.60 again. “It’s a good feeling knowing I have a little snappiness inside of my legs. It has been a long season, but I’m excited to be in the final.”

Upon reflecting on her semifinal run, she expressed, I’m feeling amazing. I probably go out there as the youngest in the field. There was a mishap at hurdles nine but at the end of the day I made it.”

Nugent additionally revealed, “We made a little adjustment from yesterday (Tuesday) and coach Chris Johnson said it was game time and I need to stay focused. At the end of the day, we made it through and finished strong.”

Danielle Williams, the world champion of 2015, also from Jamaica, secured a place in the final with a newly achieved season-best time of 12.50. Another Jamaican semifinalist, Megan Tapper, recorded a time of 12.55 and secured fourth place in the initial heat. Regrettably, Tapper did not progress based on time as the two-time qualifiers both achieved 12.50 marks.

The final is scheduled to start at 2:22 pm Jamaica time.

