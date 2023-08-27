BudapestQuest: Stacey Ann Williams treasures 4x400m medal Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary:Stacey Ann Williams, who anchored Jamaica a silver medal in the women’s 4x400m relay – the last race of the 19th World Athletics Championships – says it feels special to bring home a medal.

Jamaica lost the gold medal within shades of the wire as Femke Bol produced an astonishing final leg to snatch victory for the Netherlands in a thrilling final at the National Athletics Centre on Sunday night.

Anchor Bol took over the baton on the last leg a couple of metres behind the Jamaican and British last-leg runners, Williams and Nicole Yeargin, and by the back straight the gap between her and the leader was about 10 metres.

As the medal contenders reached the home straight, victory seemed destined for the Jamaicans, who had qualified fastest in 3:22.74, the fastest time recorded this season. But the crowd noise rose as Bol’s late charge looked likely to earn silver instead of bronze. She duly passed Yeargin 30 metres from the line before sending the decibel level up still further by overtaking Williams in the final two strides to bring the baton home in a world-leading 3:20.72.

Jamaica had supplemented their quartet with Candice McLeod, seventh in the individual 400m final, and Janieve Russell, seventh in the 400m hurdles final, both of whom won Olympic 4x400m bronze in Tokyo. Nickisha Pryce was the fourth member of the team.

The USA, who had won seven of the last eight World Championships and the last seven Olympic golds, were absent after being disqualified after a botched baton changeover in the semi-finals.

