BudapestQuest: Tapper, Williams, Nugent into semis of 100mH at Worlds Loop Jamaica

All three Jamaican women–Ackera Nugent, Danielle Williams and Megan Tapper–have qualified for the semi-finals of the 100-metre hurdles at the World Athletics Championships now under way in Budapest, Hungary.

Williams, the 2015 World Champion, clocked a brisk 12.51 seconds, a season’s best, to finish third in heat three. The race was won by the USA’s Kendra Harrison, the former world record holder, who clocked a fast 12.24 seconds, a world-leading time.

Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas finished second in 12.44, a national record.

Nugent won the first heat in a brisk 12,60 seconds, the same time given to the USA’s Masai Russell. Sarah Lavin of Ireland was third in 12.69 seconds.

In the fifth and final heat, Tapper, the bronze medallist from the Tokyo Olympics, placed second in 12.51 seconds, the same time as Williams, to book her place in the semi-finals.

The Olympic bronze medalist was off to her usual fast start and led for a long way until she was passed late by the defending champion and world record holder, Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan who won in a comfortable 12.48 seconds.

Third place went to Australia’s Michelle Jenneke in 12.71 seconds.