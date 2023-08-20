#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour

Bike taxi operator gunned down in his Westmoreland community

#BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record

#BudapestQuest: Seville and Forde in men’s 100m final, Watson out

Newsmaker of the Week: Should politicians under IC probe be named?

Hurricane Hilary moves near to Mexico’s Baja coast with deadly rain

#BudapestQuest: Shelly embraces warrior mentality ahead of 100m semis

Some St James communities to benefit from water supply works

Sunday Aug 20

30?C
Budapest Quest
Melton Williams

4 hrs ago

Jamaica’s Adelle Tracey reacts after breaking the women’s national 1500m record on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, August 20, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Adelle Tracey produced a big performance to break Yvonne Graham’s 28-year-old national record in the women’s 1500 metres on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital.

Tracey produced the record run in the semi-finals by crossing the line in 3 minutes 58.77 seconds to surpass Graham’s mark of 4 minutes 01.84 set on July 25, 1995 in Monaco.

Tracey’s achievement marks her as the first Jamaican woman to complete the 1500m in under 4 minutes. However, her time was not sufficient to secure her a spot in the final, placing her seventh in her semi-final heat.

Kenyan sensation Faith Kipyegon won the heat in 3:55.14, the fastest over the heats.

Tracey remarked that achieving a sub-4-minute time is a cherished aspiration, but the experience is bittersweet due to her absence in the final.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

WATCH: Burn victim Ackalia Dunkley arrives in Ja after treatment in US

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville takes 4th in 100m final at World Champs

Jamaica News

Gov’t eyes revamping apprenticeship programme to boost skilled labour

More From

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Seville leads all qualifiers into 100m semis at Worlds

Jamaica’s trio of Oblique Seville, Rohan Watson, and Ryiem Forde all clinched their spots in the men’s 100m semi-finals on the opening day of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on

Entertainment

Man who reunited Tiger with family was ‘shocked’ to see artiste

See also

Veteran dancehall icon Tiger returned safely to his family on Friday, thanks to the help of a Good Samaritan, TikToker Leonardo Reynolds, and the police.
The ‘Come Back to Me’ deejay was

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 1 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 19

Below is the opening day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The schedule is in Jamaica time.
Men’s shot put qualification – 3:30 am
R

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Jamaican quartet make women’s 100m semis

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Natasha Morrison and Shashalee Forbes all qualified for the women’s 100m semi-finals on day two of the World Athletics Championships in th

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: Day 2 World Champs schedule for Jamaicans – August 20

Below is the second day schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Women’s discus qualification – 3:30 am
Samantha Hall
Women’s 400m heats
C

Budapest Quest

#BudapestQuest: It’s just sad we didn’t qualify, says Goule-Toppin

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Natoya Goule-Toppin has expressed her disappointment over Jamaica’s failure to secure a spot in the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the World Athletics Championships.
Demish

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols