BudapestQuest: Tracey breaks 28-year-old national 1500m record Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Adelle Tracey produced a big performance to break Yvonne Graham’s 28-year-old national record in the women’s 1500 metres on Sunday at the World Athletics Championships in the Hungarian capital.

Tracey produced the record run in the semi-finals by crossing the line in 3 minutes 58.77 seconds to surpass Graham’s mark of 4 minutes 01.84 set on July 25, 1995 in Monaco.

Tracey’s achievement marks her as the first Jamaican woman to complete the 1500m in under 4 minutes. However, her time was not sufficient to secure her a spot in the final, placing her seventh in her semi-final heat.

Kenyan sensation Faith Kipyegon won the heat in 3:55.14, the fastest over the heats.

Tracey remarked that achieving a sub-4-minute time is a cherished aspiration, but the experience is bittersweet due to her absence in the final.