BudapestQuest: Tracey, Goule-Toppin into 800m semis at World Champs Loop Jamaica

Adelle Tracey and Natoya Goule-Toppin both advanced to the semi-finals of the women’s 800m at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, following first round heats Wednesday morning.

Tracey, ranked 18th in the world, ran a smart race to finish second in heat four in a time of 1:59.82s, a season’s best. The race was won by Halimah Nakaayi of Uganda in 1:59.68s while Renelle Lamote of France claimed the third automatic qualifying spot, finishing in 2:00.22s.

Tracey will be looking to go deep into the 800m following the disappointment of missing out on the final of the 1500m after smashing the 28-year-old national record in the event, and despite having a faster time than several of the finalists.

Jamaica’s Natoya Goule-Toppin is captured during the 800m heats at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Goule-Toppin shook off the disappointment of Jamaica not making the final of the 400m mixed relay on the opening day of the championships by running a strong 1:59.64s to finish second in heat seven.

The number two ranked Goule-Toppin appeared to have a lot more left in the tank as she closed strongly on the USA’s Athing Mu, the 21-year-old defending champion, who crossed the line in 1:59.59s for the win.

Switzerland’s Lore Hoffman took third in 2:00.14s.

The semi-finals will take place Friday evening.