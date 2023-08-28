BudapestQuest: Tracey stresses invaluable experience in 800m final Loop Jamaica

BUDAPEST, Hungary: Adelle Tracey, despite achieving three personal bests and breaking a national record at the just concluded World Athletics Championships, emphasizes that she still has much to learn.

Tracey, who shifted allegiance from Great Britain to Jamaica last year – her father’s birthplace – showcased her peak performance in Budapest. Competing on consecutive days in the Hungarian capital, Tracey not only breached the four-minute mark for the first time in the women’s 1500m but also obliterated the 28-year-old national record in the semi-finals on August 20.

During this feat, she recorded a fresh personal best time of 3:58.77, slicing an impressive 3.07 seconds off the prior national record set by Yvonne Graham in Monaco back in 1995. Despite this achievement, Tracey secured a sixth-place finish in the second heat of the semi-finals, narrowly missing out on a spot in the final.

Five days later, Tracey secured her debut global final spot after clocking a personal best time of 1:58.99 in the women’s 800m semi-finals.

Then in the final on Sunday’s last day of the championships, the Seattle-born former British clinched seventh place with a time of 1:58.41, shaving off 0.58 hundredths of a second from her previous personal best established in the semi-finals.

Reflecting on the experience, Tracey acknowledged the invaluable nature of participating in a final and expressed her desire to contend with the frontrunners.

“That experience of being in a final is invaluable and of course, I wanted to mix it with those girls at the front, but it’s my fifth race over the last nine days or so to run that fast, in that situation, I have to be happy.”

Kenya’s Mary Moraa ran the race of her life and then skipped over the line to win the gold medal in a personal best of 1:56.03 to beat off the challenge of defending champion Athing Mu of the USA who came third in 1:56.61 behind Team GB’s silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson (1:56.34).

Tracey further added that her body was not ready to cope with the fast pace of the 800m.

“It (the pace) was pretty hot through 400m,” said Tracey. “I’ve been gearing my training towards 1500m this year as last year I was saying I have to run more, so I can get through all these rounds. There is still lots to learn and lots to build on this winter.”