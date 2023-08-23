#BudapestQuest: Two Jamaicans into triple jump final at World Champs Loop Jamaica

#BudapestQuest: Two Jamaicans into triple jump final at World Champs
#BudapestQuest: Two Jamaicans into triple jump final at World Champs

Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica competes in the women’s triple jump qualification round on Wednesday at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts qualified for the final of the women’s triple jump at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary with a mark of 14.67m, the longest jump in the qualification round.

Her mark is a season’s best.

The silver medallist from Doha, Qatar in 2019 and Eugene, Oregon in 2022, Ricketts needed just one jump to qualify. The automatic qualifying mark was 14.30m.

She will be joined by her countrywoman, the veteran Kimberley Williams, who registered a mark of 14.30m, a season’s best, to also qualify for the final.

The defending champion in the event, Venezuela’s world record holder, Yulimar Rojas, enters the final with the third longest jump of 14.59m.

Thea Laford of Dominica registered the second-longest jump of 14.62m, also a Dominica national record, while Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk qualified fourth best with a mark of 14.55m.

